Nagpur ASI's Tragic End Amid Controversy

In a tragic turn of events, Assistant Sub-Inspector Ramchandra Nanaji Rohankar reportedly ended his life by consuming poison after receiving a dismissal notice. This occurred at a strong room in Nagpur city where he was stationed, according to police announcements on Wednesday.

The 54-year-old officer took the drastic step on Tuesday night and was immediately taken to a hospital. However, he succumbed during treatment the following morning, as confirmed by Kalamna police station officials.

Rohankar's family disclosed that the dismissal notice, connected to a 2024 incident involving an altercation at Nimje Saoji Bhojanalaya, left him depressed. Previously suspended, Rohankar and a colleague were reinstated but faced dismissal after a recent inquiry. A case of accidental death has been registered amidst ongoing investigations.

