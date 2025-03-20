Protests Erupt in Goa Demanding Minister's Dismissal Over Land Conversion Scandal
Several NGOs in Goa protested, demanding the removal of Minister Vishwajit Rane over alleged large-scale land conversion. This follows the High Court's decision to read down a controversial section of the Town and Country Planning Act. The protest saw participation from various political and social leaders.
- Country:
- India
Several NGOs organized a significant protest in Panaji, Goa, on Thursday, demanding the dismissal of Minister Vishwajit Rane. The protest was sparked by allegations of extensive land conversion facilitated under a specific section of the Town and Country Planning Act. This section was recently scrutinized and revised by the High Court.
The controversy arose after the Goa Bench of the Bombay High Court read down section 17 (2) of the Town and Country Planning Act, 1974. This legal action was prompted by public interest litigation filed by concerned NGOs. The protests included a symbolic march from Church Square towards the Chief Minister's residence.
Key figures at the protest included Amit Palekar, Amit Patkar, Sunil Kawthankar, Manoj Parab, Claud Alvares, Samil Volvoikar, and Swapnesh Sherlekar. Although stopped by police near the Chief Minister's residence, a delegation managed to submit a memorandum. Swapnesh Sherlekar announced that the signature campaign to advocate for Rane's removal would persist.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Fashion Statements in Politics: The Pink Protest
Clash in Congress: Democrats Protest Trump's Address
Political Fashion Statement: Pink Protests at Trump's Congressional Address
Odisha Congress to Protest Against Rising Crimes Against Women
Farmers Protest Erupts Against Punjab CM at Amritsar's Golden Gate