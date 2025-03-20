Protests Erupt in Goa Demanding Minister's Dismissal Over Land Conversion Scandal

Several NGOs organized a significant protest in Panaji, Goa, on Thursday, demanding the dismissal of Minister Vishwajit Rane. The protest was sparked by allegations of extensive land conversion facilitated under a specific section of the Town and Country Planning Act. This section was recently scrutinized and revised by the High Court.

The controversy arose after the Goa Bench of the Bombay High Court read down section 17 (2) of the Town and Country Planning Act, 1974. This legal action was prompted by public interest litigation filed by concerned NGOs. The protests included a symbolic march from Church Square towards the Chief Minister's residence.

Key figures at the protest included Amit Palekar, Amit Patkar, Sunil Kawthankar, Manoj Parab, Claud Alvares, Samil Volvoikar, and Swapnesh Sherlekar. Although stopped by police near the Chief Minister's residence, a delegation managed to submit a memorandum. Swapnesh Sherlekar announced that the signature campaign to advocate for Rane's removal would persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)