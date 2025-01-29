Left Menu

Supreme Court Declares Domicile-Based Medical Reservations Unconstitutional

The Supreme Court ruled that state-implemented domicile-based reservations for postgraduate medical courses are unconstitutional, citing a violation of students' fundamental rights. The bench emphasized that such reservations should only apply to a certain degree in undergraduate courses, maintaining merit-based admissions for PG courses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 20:19 IST
Supreme Court Declares Domicile-Based Medical Reservations Unconstitutional
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark judgment, the Supreme Court has declared that domicile-based reservations in postgraduate medical courses are unconstitutional. This ruling emphasizes the importance of upholding the fundamental rights of students across the nation.

A bench composed of Justices Hrishikesh Roy, Sudhanshu Dhulia, and S V N Bhatti found that these reservations breach Article 14 of the Constitution, which protects the right to equality. Allowing states to reserve seats based on residence would introduce inequality among students from different states.

The court's decision followed questions raised about admissions at the Government Medical College and Hospital, Chandigarh. The judgment ensures that merit-based criteria will primarily govern postgraduate medical admissions, beyond the limited state quota allowances valid for MBBS courses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025