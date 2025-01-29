Supreme Court Declares Domicile-Based Medical Reservations Unconstitutional

In a landmark judgment, the Supreme Court has declared that domicile-based reservations in postgraduate medical courses are unconstitutional. This ruling emphasizes the importance of upholding the fundamental rights of students across the nation.

A bench composed of Justices Hrishikesh Roy, Sudhanshu Dhulia, and S V N Bhatti found that these reservations breach Article 14 of the Constitution, which protects the right to equality. Allowing states to reserve seats based on residence would introduce inequality among students from different states.

The court's decision followed questions raised about admissions at the Government Medical College and Hospital, Chandigarh. The judgment ensures that merit-based criteria will primarily govern postgraduate medical admissions, beyond the limited state quota allowances valid for MBBS courses.

