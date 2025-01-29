Left Menu

Indian Coast Guard Seizes Ganja Near Maritime Boundary

The Indian Coast Guard intercepted over 53 kg of ganja, valued at Rs 60 lakh, near the India-Sri Lankan international maritime boundary. Conducted this morning, the operation involved an air-cushion vehicle identifying twelve abandoned packets on the First Island. The contraband will be handed to Customs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 21:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Indian Coast Guard has announced the successful interception of over 53 kilograms of ganja near the India-Sri Lankan international maritime boundary line. The haul is estimated to be worth Rs 60 lakh.

The operation, conducted this morning, saw the deployment of an air-cushion vehicle that discovered several packages on the First Island, near the IMBL. Further investigation led to the discovery of twelve abandoned packets on the island.

According to a statement from the Coast Guard, the seized contraband will be transferred to the Customs department for further action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

