Indian Coast Guard Seizes Ganja Near Maritime Boundary
The Indian Coast Guard intercepted over 53 kg of ganja, valued at Rs 60 lakh, near the India-Sri Lankan international maritime boundary. Conducted this morning, the operation involved an air-cushion vehicle identifying twelve abandoned packets on the First Island. The contraband will be handed to Customs.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 21:02 IST
- Country:
- India
The Indian Coast Guard has announced the successful interception of over 53 kilograms of ganja near the India-Sri Lankan international maritime boundary line. The haul is estimated to be worth Rs 60 lakh.
The operation, conducted this morning, saw the deployment of an air-cushion vehicle that discovered several packages on the First Island, near the IMBL. Further investigation led to the discovery of twelve abandoned packets on the island.
According to a statement from the Coast Guard, the seized contraband will be transferred to the Customs department for further action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
