Left Menu

Protests Ignite Against India's Border Regulations

The Zo Re-Unification Organisation (ZORO) led protests in Mizoram and Manipur against the scrapping of the Free Movement Regime (FMR) and the fencing of the India-Myanmar border. Demonstrators in multiple locations burned government orders. ZORO leaders, alongside political figures, criticized the changes and pledged to intensify their agitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 29-01-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 22:05 IST
Protests Ignite Against India's Border Regulations
  • Country:
  • India

The Zo Re-Unification Organisation (ZORO) held protests on Wednesday across Mizoram and Manipur, opposing the central government's decision to eliminate the Free Movement Regime (FMR) and erect barriers along the 1,643-km-long India-Myanmar border.

The protests erupted in Aizawl, Champhai, Serchhip, Lunglei, and Kolasib in Mizoram, as well as in Manipur's Tengnopal district. Protesters symbolically burned copies of orders from the Mizoram government and the Centre that introduced new border protocols.

Rohmingthanga Kawlni, ZORO vice president, spoke at the Aizawl demonstration, condemning the Centre for discontinuing the FMR, a policy permitting visa-free travel for ethnic communities residing within 16 km of the border. Criticism was also directed at Mizoram's authorities for enforcing the new regulations. ZORO general secretary L Ramdinliana Renthlei vowed increased protests, supported by leaders, including those from the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM). The FMR, part of the Act East policy since 2018, was cancelled last February.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025