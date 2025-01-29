Protests Ignite Against India's Border Regulations

The Zo Re-Unification Organisation (ZORO) held protests on Wednesday across Mizoram and Manipur, opposing the central government's decision to eliminate the Free Movement Regime (FMR) and erect barriers along the 1,643-km-long India-Myanmar border.

The protests erupted in Aizawl, Champhai, Serchhip, Lunglei, and Kolasib in Mizoram, as well as in Manipur's Tengnopal district. Protesters symbolically burned copies of orders from the Mizoram government and the Centre that introduced new border protocols.

Rohmingthanga Kawlni, ZORO vice president, spoke at the Aizawl demonstration, condemning the Centre for discontinuing the FMR, a policy permitting visa-free travel for ethnic communities residing within 16 km of the border. Criticism was also directed at Mizoram's authorities for enforcing the new regulations. ZORO general secretary L Ramdinliana Renthlei vowed increased protests, supported by leaders, including those from the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM). The FMR, part of the Act East policy since 2018, was cancelled last February.

(With inputs from agencies.)