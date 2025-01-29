Left Menu

Trump's Appeal: A Battle for Redemption

President Donald Trump has filed an appeal against his conviction for falsifying business records related to a hush money payment to Stormy Daniels. His appeal challenges the verdict that marked him as the first criminal record holder to run for U.S. presidency. The Manhattan district attorney’s office will respond.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 29-01-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 22:51 IST
Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump is challenging his conviction for falsifying business documents, linked to a hush money transaction with adult film actress Stormy Daniels, by filing an appeal. This move aims to overturn the verdict that cemented him as the first individual with a criminal record to campaign for U.S. president.

Trump's legal team, now led by attorneys from Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, submitted a notice of appeal on Wednesday. The appeal signals the beginning of a judicial process that will unfold in New York's mid-tier appellate court. Further legal arguments will be presented in subsequent filings from both the defense and the prosecution.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office, responsible for the initial prosecution, is set to respond in upcoming court documents. Trump's legal representation emphasized the broader implications of the appeal for New York's status as a global hub for business, finance, and law, as well as its significance for public officials and the rule of law in their statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

