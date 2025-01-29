Encounter Ends in Ambala: Key Suspect in BSP Leader's Murder Neutralized

A significant development unfolded in the investigation of BSP leader Harbilas Singh Rajjumajra's murder when one of the principal suspects was shot dead by police near Ambala. Officials identified the suspect as Sagar, who was gunned down in a police encounter on Wednesday.

Rajjumajra was assassinated by armed attackers on January 24 while he traveled with companions Puneet and Gugal in Naraingarh. Puneet also incurred injuries during the ambush.

During the encounter in Mullana, located about 30 kilometers from Ambala, Sagar exchanged gunfire with police, resulting in injuries to two officers. The police responded, ultimately neutralizing him. Sagar's remains were sent to Ambala Cantt civil hospital for postmortem examination.

