U.S. Open Expands to 15-Day Schedule

The United States Tennis Association (USTA) announced a historic change for the U.S. Open on Wednesday. The tournament will now encompass 15 days, starting a day earlier than usual, marking its first weekend commencement in the Open Era.

This change means the men's and women's singles first rounds will extend over three days from Sunday, August 24. The extension is expected to accommodate more than 70,000 additional attendees, following three consecutive years of record-breaking attendance.

The new schedule includes six additional ticketed sessions, providing day and night access to the Arthur Ashe Stadium and Louis Armstrong Stadium, enhancing the overall accessibility and experience for fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)