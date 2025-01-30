U.S. Open Expands to 15-Day Schedule
The U.S. Open will now span 15 days, starting on a Sunday, allowing more attendees to enjoy the event. The main draw will expand to accommodate an extra 70,000 fans with new ticketed sessions, marking a significant change in the tournament's structure.
The United States Tennis Association (USTA) announced a historic change for the U.S. Open on Wednesday. The tournament will now encompass 15 days, starting a day earlier than usual, marking its first weekend commencement in the Open Era.
This change means the men's and women's singles first rounds will extend over three days from Sunday, August 24. The extension is expected to accommodate more than 70,000 additional attendees, following three consecutive years of record-breaking attendance.
The new schedule includes six additional ticketed sessions, providing day and night access to the Arthur Ashe Stadium and Louis Armstrong Stadium, enhancing the overall accessibility and experience for fans.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Foreign Investors Propel Institutional Investment Resurgence in 2024
Bright Outdoor Media's Transformative 2024: Illuminating New Advertising Horizons
Exports fall about 1 per cent to USD 38.01 billion in December 2024 from USD 38.39 billion a year ago: Govt data.
Imports rise 4.8 per cent to USD 59.95 billion in December 2024 from USD 57.15 billion a year ago: Govt data.
Fashion Leads E-commerce Surge in Tier-3 Cities, Shaping 2024's Retail Landscape