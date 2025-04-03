Left Menu

Nail-biting Qualifier Tournament Paves Path to Women's Cricket World Cup

In April, Pakistan will host a six-team qualifier, determining the final two Women's Cricket World Cup participants. Featuring a diverse umpiring panel, the tournament promises exciting opportunities for female cricketers. Saleema Imtiaz stands as Pakistan's pioneering female umpire, inspiring the next generation.

The spotlight turns to Pakistan in April as it hosts the crucial six-team qualifier tournament from April 9-19. This pivotal event will determine the remaining two teams that will qualify for this year's ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, according to ICC's official website.

The umpiring panel features talents like Faisal Khan Afridi and trailblazer Saleema Imtiaz from Pakistan, who was the first woman in the country to join an ICC umpires panel. Imtiaz expressed hope to inspire future female umpires in Pakistan, calling it a collective win for aspiring women in cricket. Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, and several other nations will also be represented in the panel.

Leading the event's administration are referees such as Pakistan's Ali Naqvi, South Africa's Shandre Fritz, and New Zealand's Trudy Anderson. ICC Senior Manager for Umpires and Referees, Sean Easey, highlighted the tournament as a significant step for officials to display their expertise, marking it a crucial stage on the road to the World Cup.

