Zambian Stars Withdraw from China Tournament Amid Travel Concerns

The Zambia women's national soccer team has pulled its four U.S.-based players from a tournament in China over concerns about U.S. travel measures. Key players will miss the event but are expected to participate in future engagements. Zambia's upcoming match is against Thailand.

The Zambia women's national soccer team has withdrawn its four U.S.-based players from an upcoming tournament in China, citing concerns over new U.S. travel measures. The decision, announced by the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) on Wednesday, affects the team's lineup significantly.

FAZ General Secretary Reuben Kamanga explained that captain Barbra Banda and teammates Rachael Kundananji, Prisca Chilufya, and Grace Chanda will not participate due to the complications arising from recent U.S. policies. "After working through the process instigated by recently introduced measures, it was decided that it is in the best interest of our players to skip this assignment," Kamanga stated.

Zambia is scheduled to start their tournament matches against Thailand on Saturday. Despite the changes, FAZ assures fans that these players will be available for future games.

