WMO Retires Four 2024 Hurricane Names After 2024 Devastation Across Americas

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) Hurricane Committee has officially retired the names Beryl, Helene, and Milton from the Atlantic basin hurricane name list and John from the eastern Pacific list, following the catastrophic impact and loss of life caused by these storms during the 2024 hurricane season. This decision was announced after the committee's annual meeting held in San Salvador, El Salvador.

The names Brianna, Holly, and Miguel will replace the retired Atlantic names, while Jake will substitute John on the eastern Pacific list. These names will appear in future six-year rotating name cycles used by the WMO, a practice that facilitates clear communication and public awareness of storm threats.

Why Names Are Retired

Hurricane names are retired when a storm is so deadly or costly that using the name again would be insensitive and could cause confusion. The retirement of storm names is part of a broader commitment to public safety, clear communication, and effective disaster risk reduction. These decisions underscore the severity of these storms and the long-lasting effects they have had on communities across North America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

“The work of the Hurricane Committee is critical to ensuring that everyone in the region is prepared for future hurricane seasons,” said Michael Brennan, Chair of the Hurricane Committee and Director of the Regional Meteorological Specialized Center (RSMC) in Miami. “Our collaborative efforts have helped save lives, but we remain vigilant. It only takes one hurricane to reverse years of progress.”

Devastating Storms of 2024

The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season was the ninth consecutive year with above-average activity. It recorded 18 named storms, of which 11 became hurricanes and five reached major hurricane status (Category 3 or higher). The eastern Pacific season, by contrast, saw below-average activity.

Hurricane Beryl – A Record-Breaking Early Threat

Beryl was the earliest Category-5 hurricane ever recorded in the Atlantic basin, forming unusually early in the season. It struck the Caribbean with historic force, making landfall as a Category 4 storm on July 1 in Grenada, impacting Carriacou and Petite Martinique. Nearly 98% of homes in those areas were damaged or destroyed by the hurricane’s winds, torrential rains, and massive storm surge.

Beryl also passed through Jamaica, Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, and eventually made a final landfall in the U.S. as a Category 1 storm. It left a trail of destruction and claimed 34 lives. Effective early warnings and coordinated disaster risk management are credited with preventing even greater loss of life.

Hurricane Helene – Catastrophic U.S. Impact

Making landfall as a powerful Category 4 hurricane on September 26, Helene was the deadliest storm to hit the U.S. since Hurricane Katrina in 2005. It caused widespread wind damage, devastating floods across the southern Appalachians, and storm surges along Florida’s west coast.

Helene led to over 248 fatalities, predominantly in North Carolina and South Carolina. Economic losses were estimated at $78.7 billion (adjusted to 2024 values), ranking it the seventh costliest hurricane in U.S. history.

Hurricane Milton – Rapid Intensification and Tornado Outbreaks

Milton made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane on October 9 near Siesta Key, Florida, after undergoing one of the fastest recorded intensification rates in hurricane history. At its peak, Milton briefly achieved Category 5 strength over the Gulf of Mexico.

The storm resulted in 15 deaths (12 in the U.S.) and caused $34.3 billion in damages. It also triggered a historic and deadly tornado outbreak across the state of Florida, compounding the destruction from wind and water.

Hurricane John – Torrential Rainfall and Flooding in Mexico

In the eastern Pacific, Hurricane John devastated southern Mexico. It made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane in Guerrero on September 24, and again as a tropical storm in Michoacán. John brought catastrophic rainfall and extensive flooding, especially in the city of Acapulco, where 1,442 mm of rain fell between September 22 and 27 — more than the area's total annual average.

The storm resulted in 29 deaths, damaged over 150,000 homes, and caused $2.45 billion in damage, making it the third most expensive hurricane to hit Mexico’s Pacific coast, behind only Hurricanes Otis (2023) and Manuel (2013).

Enhancing Preparedness for the Future

Beyond retiring names, the Hurricane Committee revised its Region IV Hurricane Operational Plan. Notably, it updated criteria for issuing Potential Tropical Cyclone advisories, enabling forecasts up to 72 hours before expected impacts. This change allows authorities and communities more time to prepare for systems likely to develop into tropical storms or hurricanes.

These updates are part of the international Early Warnings For All initiative, which aims to protect every person on Earth with early warning systems by 2027. According to the WMO Atlas of Mortality and Economic Losses, tropical cyclones were the leading cause of disaster-related deaths and economic losses from 1970 to 2021.

A Regional and Global Priority

“While the U.S. faces the largest economic losses, it is the Small Island Developing States and fragile economies that suffer most disproportionately,” said WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo in a video address to the committee. “Thanks to decades of international cooperation, we've saved countless lives, but we must remain committed — especially as climate change amplifies these risks.”

The WMO Hurricane Committee, composed of experts from National Meteorological and Hydrological Services across North America, Central America, and the Caribbean, plays a critical role in regional preparedness and cooperation.

As the 2025 hurricane season approaches, the WMO urges continued investment in early warning systems, climate resilience, and community education — because while names may be retired, the threat of tropical cyclones remains a formidable and ever-evolving challenge.

Would you like a visual infographic summarizing these storm impacts or a short version of this article for social media use?