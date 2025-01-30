Trump's Guantanamo Migrant Facility: A New Era in Immigration Policy

In a significant policy move, U.S. President Donald Trump declared his intention to order the Pentagon and the Department of Homeland Security to prepare a 30,000-person migrant facility at Guantanamo Bay. This initiative is positioned as part of a broader crackdown on illegal immigration.

The facility, separate from the notorious prison on the naval base, is intended to detain individuals deemed as serious criminal threats. While the Pentagon has not yet commented, the facility's establishment highlights the expanding role of military operations in immigration matters.

Critics, including pro-refugee organizations, have raised concerns about the conditions and oversight at the temporary migrant housing, advocating for investigations into alleged past abuses. Meanwhile, the Trump administration continues to deploy resources, including active-duty troops, to manage immigration flows along the U.S.-Mexico border.

(With inputs from agencies.)