Cultural Observances Paused: Inside the DIA's Response to DEI Program Ban

The Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) announced a suspension of observances like Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Pride Month, responding to President Donald Trump's directive to end diversity, equity, and inclusion programs within federal agencies.

A memo released Tuesday, and obtained by The Associated Press, details that 11 annual cultural events, such as Black History Month and National Hispanic Heritage Month, will be paused. The memo, verified by a US official, indicates that this move may not apply throughout the entire Defence Department. Anonymity was requested by the official to discuss the sensitive matter.

The pause has stirred questions across the workforce, with the memo clarifying that activities related to the Agency Special Emphasis Programs are halted until further notice. This policy does not affect the national holidays for Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Juneteenth. Agencies have grappled with interpreting Trump's January 20 order, lacking precise guidance from the White House on compliance measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)