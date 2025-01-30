Trump's Administration Crackdown on Gender Ideology Sparks Controversy

The Trump administration has initiated a controversial campaign against what it terms 'gender ideology' in federal operations. Following an executive order, mentions of non-traditional gender views are being scrubbed from contracts, job descriptions, and social media accounts, prompting criticism from rights advocates.

Rights advocates express concern that this move may undo progress made in diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. The term 'gender ideology' is noted as a derogatory reference by some conservative groups towards non-binary gender perspectives, drawing backlash from LGBTQ rights supporters.

In light of these developments, federal agencies are obliged to ensure job descriptions align with this directive, potentially impacting positions related to diversity training. Additionally, an executive order has dismantled aid for transgender youth healthcare, intensifying the debate over government policy on gender issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)