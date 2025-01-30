Left Menu

S. Korea Monitors U.S. Policy Shifts Amid Market Volatility

South Korea's acting President, Choi Sang-mok, emphasized the need to closely monitor the U.S. administration's policies and their market implications. Authorities addressed the volatility in technology stocks caused by China's DeepSeek, emphasizing vigilance in financial and currency markets post-holidays.

Amid growing concerns over market stability, South Korea's acting President, Choi Sang-mok, has ordered thorough surveillance of policies introduced by the new U.S. administration. This directive is part of efforts to understand their implications on market dynamics, according to a government statement issued on Thursday.

Choi, who also serves as the governor of the Bank of Korea, alongside financial regulators, has expressed apprehensions about the increased volatility observed in technology stocks. This instability has been significantly influenced by the activities of China's DeepSeek in major markets.

The government reiterated the importance of remaining vigilant in examining financial and currency markets, especially as the nation resumes business activities after a series of South Korean holidays concluding on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

