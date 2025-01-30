Left Menu

Trump's Bold Move: Guantanamo Bay Migrant Facility Expansion

President Trump has signed a memorandum to convert Guantanamo Bay into a 30,000-person facility for high-priority criminal aliens. The move aims to double detention capacity for illegal immigrants with criminal records and fulfill a key campaign pledge to combat migrant crime in the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-01-2025 07:40 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 07:40 IST
The U.S. President, Donald Trump, has authorized the expansion of Guantanamo Bay into a facility for detaining high-priority criminal aliens, in a significant policy shift. This strategic move is part of Trump's broader efforts to combat illegal immigration.

On Wednesday, Trump signed a memorandum to utilize the existing infrastructure at the Naval Station Guantanamo Bay for this purpose. The Departments of Defense and Homeland Security have been instructed to prepare for this transformation, aiming to accommodate up to 30,000 individuals. This marks a significant expansion of the Migrant Operations Center.

At a White House event, Trump emphasized the need for such a facility, stating that it would provide a secure location for the worst offenders. He highlighted the inability to trust some home countries to retain these individuals, necessitating detention at Guantanamo Bay. This initiative fulfills a major campaign promise to address migrant crime and strengthen national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

