Trump's Executive Orders Face Fierce Legal Challenges

Donald Trump's series of executive orders have triggered a wave of lawsuits challenging the U.S. president's aggressive stance on immigration, federal spending, and transgender rights. Lawyers argue that these moves violate constitutional provisions and aim to reverse longstanding policies.

In Washington D.C., a federal judge temporarily halted a Trump administration demand to freeze federal grants, observing potential constitutional conflicts. Similarly, another judge questioned an order curtailing the automatic birthright citizenship in the U.S., citing the 14th Amendment. These significant court decisions spotlight the tension between executive ambition and judicial oversight.

Additionally, sweeping immigration policies, including fast-track deportations and sanctuary city restrictions, are under legal scrutiny by civil rights groups. Public interest lawsuits are also targeting the restructuring of the federal workforce, with implications for workers' rights and federal advisory compliance. Each of these legal battles underscores the broader implications of Trump's presidency on U.S. governance and civil liberties.

(With inputs from agencies.)