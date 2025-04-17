Supreme Court to Decide Fate of Trump's Birthright Citizenship Order

The U.S. Supreme Court announced it will hear arguments next month regarding former President Donald Trump's executive order aimed at restricting automatic birthright citizenship. This controversial measure, a key element of Trump's stringent immigration policy, is now under the judicial spotlight as legal battles unfold across the nation.

Currently, nationwide injunctions by federal judges in Washington state, Massachusetts, and Maryland have stalled the enforcement of Trump's order. The debate centers around the interpretation of the U.S. Constitution's 14th Amendment, which stipulates that anyone born in the United States is a citizen, a clause plaintiffs claim the order violates.

Trump's administration argues that the amendment's citizenship guarantee does not apply to those in the U.S. illegally or on temporary visas. As the court date approaches, both sides prepare to address broader issues, including the concerning trend of 'universal injunctions' that can block federal policies nationwide.

