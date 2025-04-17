Left Menu

Supreme Court to Decide Fate of Trump's Birthright Citizenship Order

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments on Donald Trump's executive order restricting birthright citizenship. Nationwide injunctions have halted the order while it faces legal challenges. Plaintiffs argue it violates the 14th Amendment, while the administration claims it aligns with historical interpretations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 23:54 IST
Supreme Court to Decide Fate of Trump's Birthright Citizenship Order
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court announced it will hear arguments next month regarding former President Donald Trump's executive order aimed at restricting automatic birthright citizenship. This controversial measure, a key element of Trump's stringent immigration policy, is now under the judicial spotlight as legal battles unfold across the nation.

Currently, nationwide injunctions by federal judges in Washington state, Massachusetts, and Maryland have stalled the enforcement of Trump's order. The debate centers around the interpretation of the U.S. Constitution's 14th Amendment, which stipulates that anyone born in the United States is a citizen, a clause plaintiffs claim the order violates.

Trump's administration argues that the amendment's citizenship guarantee does not apply to those in the U.S. illegally or on temporary visas. As the court date approaches, both sides prepare to address broader issues, including the concerning trend of 'universal injunctions' that can block federal policies nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

 United States
3
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

 United States
4
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025