Cracking the Nexus: Drug Trafficking Network Busted in North India

A large-scale drug trafficking network active in north India has been dismantled following the arrest of two key figures from Kolkata and Delhi. The operation, primarily targeting Shimla, was conducted via an organized online supply chain using social media and courier services.

Through detailed cyber investigations, police revealed that Kolkata-based kingpin Sandeep Shah and his associate, Neeraj Kashyap, orchestrated the distribution of adulterated heroin. Utilizing virtual numbers for communication and misusing accounts for transactions, they evaded direct contact with clients.

The arrests exposed financial transactions exceeding Rs 1.2 crore, leading to the freezing of 21 accounts linked to 17 individuals. Authorities urge parents to monitor their children's activities closely to prevent drug use, as addiction often drives individuals into peddling.

(With inputs from agencies.)