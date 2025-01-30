Left Menu

Cracking the Nexus: Drug Trafficking Network Busted in North India

The arrest of two individuals has uncovered an organized drug trafficking network operating across north India. The syndicate, focusing on Shimla, utilized social media and online banking for drug distribution. The arrest has led to 16 further arrests. Financial investigations reveal substantial illicit monetary activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 30-01-2025 11:57 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 11:38 IST
Cracking the Nexus: Drug Trafficking Network Busted in North India
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A large-scale drug trafficking network active in north India has been dismantled following the arrest of two key figures from Kolkata and Delhi. The operation, primarily targeting Shimla, was conducted via an organized online supply chain using social media and courier services.

Through detailed cyber investigations, police revealed that Kolkata-based kingpin Sandeep Shah and his associate, Neeraj Kashyap, orchestrated the distribution of adulterated heroin. Utilizing virtual numbers for communication and misusing accounts for transactions, they evaded direct contact with clients.

The arrests exposed financial transactions exceeding Rs 1.2 crore, leading to the freezing of 21 accounts linked to 17 individuals. Authorities urge parents to monitor their children's activities closely to prevent drug use, as addiction often drives individuals into peddling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025