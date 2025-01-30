Left Menu

Australia Awaits U.S. Refugee Program Decision Amid Maritime Arrival Deterrence Efforts

Australia's refugee resettlement strategy is affected by the U.S. freeze on refugee programs initiated by the Trump administration. While awaiting further instructions, Australia continues deterring boat arrivals and processes arrivals offshore, with efforts to settle refugees in the U.S. ongoing and discussions with New Zealand for a programme extension.

An Australian official revealed that dozens of refugees who arrived by boat over a decade ago face uncertainty due to the U.S. freeze on resettlement programs initiated by former President Trump. As Australia seeks more details from the U.S., only 30 individuals are actively pursuing resettlement in America.

Australia has maintained a hardline stance, processing asylum seekers offshore in nations like Nauru and PNG. The 2016 U.S.-Australia agreement under Obama, allowing the resettlement of up to 1250 individuals, has seen 1106 refugees relocated despite Trump's initial reservations.

Amidst national election pressures, Australia remains active in child deterring maritime arrivals, with Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke set to visit Nauru. Meanwhile, negotiations are underway with New Zealand to enhance resettlement opportunities.

