Waqf Bill Report Sparks Parliamentary Debate

The Joint Committee of Parliament examining the Waqf (Amendment) Bill has submitted its conclusive report to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, a significant step in the legislative process.

During a meeting at the Parliament House office, committee chair Jagdambika Pal presented the detailed report, which the panel approved with a 15-11 majority, incorporating suggestions from BJP members.

While BJP advocates stress the bill's aim to introduce modernity and transparency, opposition voices argue it compromises the constitutional rights of Muslims and intrudes on Waqf board functions, marking it a contentious legislative move.

(With inputs from agencies.)