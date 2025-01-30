Left Menu

Waqf Bill Report Sparks Parliamentary Debate

The Joint Committee of Parliament on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill delivered its report to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Though adopted by a majority, the report faced opposition criticism, claiming it undermines Waqf boards while BJP proponents highlight its focus on modernity and accountability in management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 11:57 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 11:57 IST
Waqf Bill Report Sparks Parliamentary Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Joint Committee of Parliament examining the Waqf (Amendment) Bill has submitted its conclusive report to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, a significant step in the legislative process.

During a meeting at the Parliament House office, committee chair Jagdambika Pal presented the detailed report, which the panel approved with a 15-11 majority, incorporating suggestions from BJP members.

While BJP advocates stress the bill's aim to introduce modernity and transparency, opposition voices argue it compromises the constitutional rights of Muslims and intrudes on Waqf board functions, marking it a contentious legislative move.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025