Supreme Court Upholds Justice: Settlement Urged in IPS Officer's Domestic Dispute

The Supreme Court underscored the principle that 'nobody is above the law' in a contentious case involving a man and his estranged wife, an IPS officer. This case, held on Thursday, urged for dispute resolution outside the courtroom for the sake of justice.

Justices B R Gavai, Augustine George Masih, and K Vinod Chandran advised both parties to amicably settle their differences, reassuring support against any form of victimization. The counsel representing the man expressed concern over potential lifelong suffering due to the wife's position as an IPS officer.

A suggestion was made to engage with the home ministry regarding the wife's alleged misinformation about FIRs at her police service joining. The court, seeking to protect both parties' interests, suggested a forthcoming settlement meeting in two weeks.

