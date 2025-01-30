Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Justice: Settlement Urged in IPS Officer's Domestic Dispute

In a high-profile case involving an IPS officer and a businessman, the Supreme Court emphasized that no one is above the law. The bench urged both parties to settle disputes amicably, indicating it would protect against victimization while noting concerns about the potential personal consequences of ongoing litigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 13:14 IST
Supreme Court Upholds Justice: Settlement Urged in IPS Officer's Domestic Dispute
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court underscored the principle that 'nobody is above the law' in a contentious case involving a man and his estranged wife, an IPS officer. This case, held on Thursday, urged for dispute resolution outside the courtroom for the sake of justice.

Justices B R Gavai, Augustine George Masih, and K Vinod Chandran advised both parties to amicably settle their differences, reassuring support against any form of victimization. The counsel representing the man expressed concern over potential lifelong suffering due to the wife's position as an IPS officer.

A suggestion was made to engage with the home ministry regarding the wife's alleged misinformation about FIRs at her police service joining. The court, seeking to protect both parties' interests, suggested a forthcoming settlement meeting in two weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025