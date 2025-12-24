India's Justice System Under Fire: Gandhi's Reproach on Unnao Case

In a fervent critique of India's justice system, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi remarked that the country is not only transforming into a 'dead economy' but also a 'dead society' following reports of the Unnao rape survivor's alleged mistreatment.

Gandhi spoke out after the survivor protested in Delhi against the bail granted by the high court to accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar. Highlighting the need for respect and justice for the survivor, Gandhi condemned the injustice and fear overshadowing her pursuit of justice.

The survivor and her mother staged protests against the verdict, seen as a death knell for her family, vowing to challenge the decision in the Supreme Court. The court mandated a protective order but allowed bail to Sengar, who remains incarcerated for another crime.