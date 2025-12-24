Left Menu

India's Justice System Under Fire: Gandhi's Reproach on Unnao Case

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized India's justice system, calling it a 'dead society' after the Unnao rape survivor's alleged mistreatment. The survivor protested against the bail for accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar. Gandhi emphasized the survivor's right to respect and justice, condemning societal apathy toward such cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 18:00 IST
India's Justice System Under Fire: Gandhi's Reproach on Unnao Case
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent critique of India's justice system, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi remarked that the country is not only transforming into a 'dead economy' but also a 'dead society' following reports of the Unnao rape survivor's alleged mistreatment.

Gandhi spoke out after the survivor protested in Delhi against the bail granted by the high court to accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar. Highlighting the need for respect and justice for the survivor, Gandhi condemned the injustice and fear overshadowing her pursuit of justice.

The survivor and her mother staged protests against the verdict, seen as a death knell for her family, vowing to challenge the decision in the Supreme Court. The court mandated a protective order but allowed bail to Sengar, who remains incarcerated for another crime.

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025