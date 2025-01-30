Philippine President Pushes for Immigration Policy Review Amid Rising Tensions with China

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr announced plans to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump, aiming to discuss various critical issues, including immigration policy, which he believes could significantly impact many Filipinos living in the United States.

Marcos emphasized the importance of influencing U.S. policymaking regarding immigration, although the exact timing of the meeting remains unspecified. He expressed a firm stance on returning the U.S. Typhon missile system to the United States, conditional upon China ceasing its aggressive and coercive behaviors, as well as its territorial claims in the South China Sea.

China's strong opposition to the U.S. deployment of the missile system has intensified diplomatic tensions. As bilateral relations reach a low point, Marcos suggested a deal to alleviate the strain, calling for China to halt harassment and territorial claims. Nevertheless, the deployment remains in the Philippines since last year's Balikatan military exercises.

