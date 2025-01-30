Left Menu

Philippine President Pushes for Immigration Policy Review Amid Rising Tensions with China

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr plans to meet U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss immigration policy affecting Filipinos. Marcos expressed willingness to return the U.S. Typhon missile system if China ceases aggressive actions in the South China Sea. Bilateral tensions remain high over territory disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 13:22 IST
Philippine President Pushes for Immigration Policy Review Amid Rising Tensions with China
Ferdinand Marcos Jr Image Credit: Wikipedia

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr announced plans to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump, aiming to discuss various critical issues, including immigration policy, which he believes could significantly impact many Filipinos living in the United States.

Marcos emphasized the importance of influencing U.S. policymaking regarding immigration, although the exact timing of the meeting remains unspecified. He expressed a firm stance on returning the U.S. Typhon missile system to the United States, conditional upon China ceasing its aggressive and coercive behaviors, as well as its territorial claims in the South China Sea.

China's strong opposition to the U.S. deployment of the missile system has intensified diplomatic tensions. As bilateral relations reach a low point, Marcos suggested a deal to alleviate the strain, calling for China to halt harassment and territorial claims. Nevertheless, the deployment remains in the Philippines since last year's Balikatan military exercises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025