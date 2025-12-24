Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Unaired '60 Minutes' Immigration Segment

A segment on Trump's immigration policy, pulled from '60 Minutes,' aired on a network app by mistake, sparking debate on journalistic independence. It covered deported migrants facing abuse in El Salvador. CBS defended its decision, citing a need for Trump's input on the report.

Updated: 24-12-2025 03:22 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 03:22 IST
A segment on the Trump administration's immigration policy that was shelved by '60 Minutes' made a brief, erroneous appearance on a television app, inciting widespread discussion over journalistic freedom and independence.

The segment, which highlighted the cruel detentions of migrants like a Venezuelan man who faced sexual abuse at El Salvador's CECOT prison, was brought into public debate after it was unintentionally aired by the Global Television Network's app. Despite the swift correction, the story circulated online.

CBS faced criticism for pulling the report, with allegations surfacing that the network sought to protect Trump from critical coverage. CBS has maintained that the report's delay was due to the lack of comment from Trump's administration and looked forward to completing the piece with broader perspectives. The incident has reignited discussions about editorial direction and its implications on renowned journalistic entities like CBS.

