EC Demands Evidence from Kejriwal on Yamuna Poisoning Charges

The Election Commission has directed AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal to cease linking the rising ammonia levels in Yamuna with his accusations of deliberate river poisoning, providing him another chance to substantiate his claims against the Haryana government.

Dissatisfied with Kejriwal's prior explanation, the Commission has requested specific factual evidence detailing the type, quantity, and nature of the alleged poisoning, along with the methods and personnel involved in its detection by the Delhi Jal Board, by Friday morning.

Kejriwal had responded to an earlier notice by asserting that water supplied from BJP-ruled Haryana was dangerously toxic. The Commission emphasized the importance of governance in ensuring clean water access, urging all governments to prioritize this without involving the election process in water disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)