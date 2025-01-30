Left Menu

Rapid Verdict: UP Commission Probes Maha Kumbh Tragedy

The UP government has formed a three-member judicial commission to investigate the Maha Kumbh stampede, aiming to expedite a one-month inquiry. Led by retired judge Harsh Kumar, the commission plans to visit Prayagraj soon to uncover causes behind the tragic event during Mauni Amavasya celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 30-01-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 15:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A newly established three-member judicial commission in Uttar Pradesh has been tasked with investigating the fatal Maha Kumbh stampede. Led by retired judge Harsh Kumar, the panel aims to complete its inquiry within a month, though efforts will be made to accelerate the process, Kumar revealed on Thursday.

The commission will soon conduct a visit to Prayagraj. Comprising ex-DGP V K Gupta and retired IAS officer D K Singh, the team has already commenced its work from their designated office. Commencing the investigation with urgency, Kumar emphasized that the probe is a high-priority undertaking for the members.

The deadly stampede occurred in the Sangam area during Mauni Amavasya festivities, a significant occasion in the Hindu calendar, leaving at least 30 people dead and 60 injured. It was reported that the chaos ensued as pilgrims rushed past barricades, inadvertently trampling individuals waiting behind them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

