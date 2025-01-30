Rapid Verdict: UP Commission Probes Maha Kumbh Tragedy

A newly established three-member judicial commission in Uttar Pradesh has been tasked with investigating the fatal Maha Kumbh stampede. Led by retired judge Harsh Kumar, the panel aims to complete its inquiry within a month, though efforts will be made to accelerate the process, Kumar revealed on Thursday.

The commission will soon conduct a visit to Prayagraj. Comprising ex-DGP V K Gupta and retired IAS officer D K Singh, the team has already commenced its work from their designated office. Commencing the investigation with urgency, Kumar emphasized that the probe is a high-priority undertaking for the members.

The deadly stampede occurred in the Sangam area during Mauni Amavasya festivities, a significant occasion in the Hindu calendar, leaving at least 30 people dead and 60 injured. It was reported that the chaos ensued as pilgrims rushed past barricades, inadvertently trampling individuals waiting behind them.

