Poison in the Yamuna: Kejriwal vs. Election Commission

Arvind Kejriwal accused Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar of political bias over a notice concerning claims of Haryana mixing poison in the Yamuna. Amidst pre-election tensions, Kejriwal criticized the EC's credibility and challenged political rivals over water contamination. The controversy unfolds with Delhi's elections imminent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 16:16 IST
Arvind Kejriwal Image Credit: Flickr
Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo, has launched a scathing attack against Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar. Kejriwal accused Kumar of indulging in politics by questioning his claim that the Haryana government was 'mixing poison' into the Yamuna River.

Kejriwal, addressing a press conference, asserted that Kumar has undermined the Election Commission's credibility and suggested Kumar was vying for a post-retirement role. These accusations come amid a tense political backdrop just days before the crucial Delhi Assembly elections.

The controversy has escalated, with Kejriwal challenging BJP and Congress leaders to drink contaminated Yamuna water, as AAP claims Haryana is compromising the health of Delhi's citizens. The political war of words is intensifying rapidly as voters prepare to go to the polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

