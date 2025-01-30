AAP's Water Protest: A Toxic Stand Against BJP
AAP leaders attempted to deliver water mixed with high ammonia content to BJP and Congress leaders, highlighting hazardous water supply concerns in Delhi. Arvind Kejriwal claims the ammonia levels in Yamuna water reached dangerous heights, urging BJP to address the issue. The protest was halted by police near BJP headquarters.
AAP leaders faced police intervention as they approached the BJP headquarters to deliver ammonia-laced water to party leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The action, aimed at highlighting water safety concerns in Delhi, follows Arvind Kejriwal's allegations of harmful levels of ammonia in Yamuna water.
Showing samples during a press conference, Kejriwal challenged BJP and Congress leaders to drink the water, which he claims reflects the dangerous conditions faced by Delhi residents. He presented bottles meant for high-profile leaders such as Amit Shah and Rahul Gandhi, questioning whether they deem it safe for consumption.
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh branded the water 'poisonous' and protested its distribution in Delhi. Despite being halted by police, AAP asserts the action calls for accountability from political leaders, demanding immediate attention to the water quality issue affecting citizens.
(With inputs from agencies.)
