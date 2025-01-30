SANRAL Urges Motorists to Plan Ahead as Key Route Faces Temporary Disruptions

Road users are advised to take note of scheduled road closures at the EB Cloete Interchange (popularly known as Spaghetti Junction), which will impact the route from Pinetown (N3 Eastbound) to Amanzimtoti (N2 Southbound). The South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (SANRAL) has announced these closures as part of an extensive infrastructure upgrade to accommodate increasing traffic demands.

Why the Closures Are Necessary

The EB Cloete Interchange has been operating under significant stress for years due to traffic volumes far exceeding its original design capacity. To address this issue, SANRAL is undertaking a major upgrade, which includes raising and widening the bridge over the N2 and N3 to improve traffic flow and safety.

“These closures are necessary to facilitate the vertical jacking of the bridge deck at the EB Cloete Interchange, impacting the route from Pinetown (N3 Eastbound) to Amanzimtoti (N2 Southbound),” said SANRAL’s Eastern Region Project Engineer, Corné Roux.

This critical work is scheduled to take place over four consecutive weekends, with reserve dates in case of adverse weather conditions. The upgrades are expected to significantly enhance the efficiency of this key transport corridor.

Road Closures Schedule

The planned closures will affect the flyover bridge from Pinetown (N3 Eastbound) to Amanzimtoti (N2 Southbound) as follows:

Closure 1: 14:00, Saturday 8 February 2025 - 02:00, Monday 10 February 2025 (Removal of existing barriers)

Closure 2: 14:00, Saturday 15 February 2025 - 02:00, Monday 17 February 2025 (First stage of bridge jacking)

Closure 3: 14:00, Saturday 22 February 2025 - 02:00, Monday 24 February 2025 (Second stage of bridge jacking)

Closure 4: 14:00, Saturday 1 March 2025 - 02:00, Monday 3 March 2025 (Third stage of bridge jacking)

Reserve Date (In case of inclement weather): 14:00, Saturday 8 March 2025 - 02:00, Monday 10 March 2025

The remainder of the EB Cloete Interchange will remain fully open to traffic.

Alternative Route for Affected Motorists

Motorists traveling on the N3 Eastbound from Pinetown and intending to proceed to the N2 Southbound towards Amanzimtoti should follow this alternative route:

Continue on the N3 Eastbound towards Sherwood Interchange. Take the offramp. Turn right onto Jan Smuts Highway (M13). Turn right back onto the N3 Eastbound. On approaching EB Cloete Interchange, take the offramp to the N2 Southbound towards Amanzimtoti.

Safety Advisory and Travel Recommendations

All road users are strongly advised to plan their journeys in advance and allow extra travel time to mitigate delays.

“SANRAL appeals to road users to comply with advance warning signs and adhere to speed restrictions when traveling past construction zones. The speed limit along affected sections will be reduced to ensure the safety of both road users and construction workers,” the agency stated.

SANRAL also encourages drivers to stay updated through local traffic reports and official communication channels to receive real-time updates on any additional changes. Motorists are urged to exercise caution, remain patient, and follow designated detours.

Long-Term Benefits of the Upgrade

Upon completion, the upgraded interchange will significantly reduce congestion, enhance road safety, and improve overall efficiency for commuters and freight transportation. This project forms part of SANRAL’s broader infrastructure enhancement initiative to modernize South Africa’s road network and accommodate future traffic growth.

For more information and updates, motorists can visit SANRAL’s official website or follow their social media pages for real-time alerts.