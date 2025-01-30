Delhi High Court Deliberates on Bail Plea of Jailed Kashmir MP Rashid Engineer
The Delhi High Court is reviewing a plea for interim bail by Jammu and Kashmir MP Rashid Engineer, who wants to attend Parliament amid his ongoing terror-funding case. Rashid's lawyer argues the MP's absence harms his constituency's representation. The National Investigation Agency opposes the plea.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court is currently assessing a request for interim bail submitted by jailed Jammu and Kashmir MP Rashid Engineer. This plea is intended to allow him to attend the upcoming sessions of Parliament, as he remains embroiled in a terror-funding case.
Representatives argue that Rashid's prolonged absence would negatively impact the representation of his constituency during critical budget discussions. However, the National Investigation Agency, which is overseeing the case, has expressed its opposition to the bail request.
Rashid's lawyer maintains that the special MP/MLA courts were created for expedited hearings and should not disadvantage lawmakers. The case's complexity continues to prompt legal deliberations on appropriate proceedings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
