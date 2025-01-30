Left Menu

Gujarat's Swift Transition: New Criminal Laws in Focus

Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged the Gujarat government to implement new criminal laws across the state. Reviews to ensure proper application against misuse in organized crime and terrorism are suggested. The shift from colonial-era laws to modern codes emphasizes justice within three years. Electronic infrastructure improvements are outlined.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 19:53 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called on the Gujarat government to implement three new criminal laws by April 30 across police commissionerates, urging expedited statewide adoption. During a review meeting, Shah stressed that organized crime, terrorism, and mob lynching provisions must not be misused.

The recently enacted Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, which updated colonial-era Indian legal codes, set the goal of justice delivery within three years from FIR to Supreme Court verdict. Electronic facilitation of postmortem and medical reports, as well as evidence recording, is a key component of these laws.

Acknowledging Gujarat's achievements in rapid charge sheet filings and FIR conversions, Shah urged adoption of newer technologies and reviewed the continuity of such initiatives. He highlighted that other states should also strive for e-process implementation as directed by the Gujarat High Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

