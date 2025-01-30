Maharashtra Minister Undertakes Immigration Task Force Initiative

Maharashtra's Minister Sanjay Shirsat revealed a new initiative to form a task force aimed at identifying Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The minister emphasised the urgency of the issue, setting a one-month deadline for the task force's findings.

The task force, under the district collector, will conduct a comprehensive survey, involving the city police commissioner, district rural SP, zilla parishad CEO, and the municipal commissioner. A door-to-door approach will ensure thoroughness in identifying undocumented residents.

Beyond immigration concerns, Shirsat objected to a proposed report on water distribution from the Jayakwadi dam, citing its importance to the Marathwada region. He vowed to challenge the potential 11% water cut alongside regional MLAs and MPs, committed to preventing any reduction.

