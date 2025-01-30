Left Menu

Maharashtra Minister Undertakes Immigration Task Force Initiative

Maharashtra minister Sanjay Shirsat announced the formation of a task force to identify illegal Bangladeshi nationals in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The team, led by the district collector, will report within a month. The minister also opposed a report suggesting water distribution cuts for Jayakwadi dam, a major irrigation project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 30-01-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 20:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Minister Sanjay Shirsat revealed a new initiative to form a task force aimed at identifying Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The minister emphasised the urgency of the issue, setting a one-month deadline for the task force's findings.

The task force, under the district collector, will conduct a comprehensive survey, involving the city police commissioner, district rural SP, zilla parishad CEO, and the municipal commissioner. A door-to-door approach will ensure thoroughness in identifying undocumented residents.

Beyond immigration concerns, Shirsat objected to a proposed report on water distribution from the Jayakwadi dam, citing its importance to the Marathwada region. He vowed to challenge the potential 11% water cut alongside regional MLAs and MPs, committed to preventing any reduction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

