Nepal's Social Media Bill Sparks Outcry Over Free Speech Concerns

Nepal's proposed Social Media Bill has sparked widespread criticism for potentially infringing on freedom of speech and press freedom. The bill, registered in Parliament by the coalition government led by K P Sharma Oli, aims to regulate the social media landscape in a country currently lacking specific regulations.

The Federation of Nepali Journalists (FNJ) has voiced strong opposition, asserting the bill's provisions restrict free expression. FNJ general secretary Ram Prasad Dahal emphasized the need for consultations with relevant stakeholders before progressing. Similarly, the Rastriya Swotantra Party rejected the bill, urging its withdrawal and revision to align with constitutional values.

If enacted, individuals using social media could face hefty fines and imprisonment for non-compliance. Provisions allow penalties for false information dissemination or content threatening Nepal's sovereignty. Advocacy groups warn these measures could suppress critical voices, potentially stifling anti-corruption efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)