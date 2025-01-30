Left Menu

Kidnapping Unveiled: Behind the Shiv Sena Leader's Disappearance

Four individuals have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping of Shiv Sena leader Ashok Dhodi from Dahanu, Palghar district. His family alleges his brother, connected to the liquor mafia, orchestrated the crime. Police have detained the brother, who remains at large, as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 30-01-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 21:11 IST
In a dramatic twist, four individuals have been arrested following the mysterious disappearance of Shiv Sena leader Ashok Dhodi from Dahanu in Palghar district, according to a police statement on Thursday.

Dhodi went missing from Gholwad in January, sparking a frantic search and a police case initiated by worried family members. The spotlight now shines on Dhodi's brother, accused by Dhodi's wife and son of orchestrating his kidnapping.

Despite police efforts, Dhodi's brother, previously detained, remains elusive, further complicating the case. Allegations continue to mount against him, painting a picture of a man entangled in the illicit liquor trade with significant influence and power.

