Voting from Home: Senior Citizens Lead with Mobile Postal Ballot in Delhi

In the Delhi assembly polls, notable figures like Gursharan Kaur and Murli Manohar Joshi utilized the mobile postal ballot facility. The Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS) allows senior citizens over 85 and people with disabilities to vote remotely. Delhi's 'Vote from Home' initiative has facilitated thousands.

Senior citizens and individuals with disabilities are making a significant impact in the Delhi assembly elections by using the mobile postal ballot facility. Among the voters are notable figures like Gursharan Kaur, wife of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, and former Union Minister Murli Manohar Joshi.

The innovative Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS), established by the Election Commission of India, enables these citizens to exercise their franchise from home. This system is particularly beneficial for those over the age of 85 and those with disabilities, allowing them to receive and submit their ballots electronically.

Delhi's 'Vote from Home' initiative, launched on January 23, has already seen participation from 6,399 senior citizens and 1,050 people with physical disabilities. The Delhi assembly election is set for February 5, with results to be announced on February 8.

