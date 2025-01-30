A British man, James Anderson, is facing severe charges in Russia after being captured fighting for Ukraine in the Kursk region. Russian investigators announced on Thursday that he would face counts of terrorism and acting as a mercenary, which could result in years of imprisonment.

Footage released by Russia's Investigative Committee showed Anderson handcuffed and in a prison uniform, confirming his identity. The committee accuses him of engaging in armed conflict as a mercenary for financial gain, a charge that could lead to a 20-year sentence.

Reports indicate that Anderson crossed into Russia from Ukraine last November, allegedly participating in acts that destabilized local authorities and threatened the civilian population. Russian forces claim to have collected substantial evidence against Anderson, preparing to bring the matter before a military court.

