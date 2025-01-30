Left Menu

Court Convicts Two in International Terrorism Case

A special court of the National Investigation Agency has sentenced Mufti Suleiman Ali and Imran Hossen for involvement in an international terrorist module. They received imprisonment and fines under the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, connected to an Al Qaeda affiliate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 30-01-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 22:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency's (NIA) special court has handed down sentences to Mufti Suleiman Ali and Imran Hossen for their roles in an international terrorism network, as per an official statement released on Thursday.

The two men were convicted and punished under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. This follows the conviction of seven additional individuals related to the case by the same court earlier.

The defendants received a sentence of six months' simple imprisonment and a fine of Rs 500, along with rigorous imprisonment for time already served, totaling over two years. The case, dating back to March 2022, involved the Ansarullah Bangla Team module associated with Al Qaeda in the Indian Sub-Continent, active in Assam's Barpeta district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

