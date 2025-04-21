Delhi Court Reserves Bail Verdict in AQIS Jharkhand Training Case

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Monday deferred the decision on the bail application of Dr. Ishtiyaq, involved in the AQIS Jharkhand Training Module case. Arrested last September, Dr. Ishtiyaq stands accused of leading the module and currently remains in judicial custody. His plea for bail challenges the absence of the mandatory prosecution sanction under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) at the time of charge sheet filing.

Additional Sessions Judge Dr. Hardeep Kaur reserved the verdict after listening to arguments from both the defense and the Delhi Police. The court plans to announce its decision on April 24. The charges against Dr. Ishtiyaq and seven others were filed by Delhi Police on February 17, 2025, pending approval for cognizance due to the lack of UAPA prosecution sanction.

Legal representatives Abu Bakr Sabbaq and Faiz Ahmed Ansari argued against the bail plea opposition by Delhi Police, highlighting non-compliance with section 45 of UAPA concerning prosecution sanctions. They maintained that the prescribed time for sanction under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) (Recommendation and Sanction of Prosecution) Rules, 2008, has lapsed, meriting Dr. Ishtiyaq's release on bail.

(With inputs from agencies.)