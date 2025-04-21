Left Menu

Delhi Court Reserves Bail Verdict in AQIS Jharkhand Training Case

Delhi's Patiala House Court has postponed its decision on Dr. Ishtiyaq's bail plea in the AQIS Jharkhand Training Module case, citing a pending prosecution sanction under UAPA. Dr. Ishtiyaq, alleged leader of the module, and others face charges without the required approval. The order is due April 24.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 22:18 IST
Delhi Court Reserves Bail Verdict in AQIS Jharkhand Training Case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Monday deferred the decision on the bail application of Dr. Ishtiyaq, involved in the AQIS Jharkhand Training Module case. Arrested last September, Dr. Ishtiyaq stands accused of leading the module and currently remains in judicial custody. His plea for bail challenges the absence of the mandatory prosecution sanction under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) at the time of charge sheet filing.

Additional Sessions Judge Dr. Hardeep Kaur reserved the verdict after listening to arguments from both the defense and the Delhi Police. The court plans to announce its decision on April 24. The charges against Dr. Ishtiyaq and seven others were filed by Delhi Police on February 17, 2025, pending approval for cognizance due to the lack of UAPA prosecution sanction.

Legal representatives Abu Bakr Sabbaq and Faiz Ahmed Ansari argued against the bail plea opposition by Delhi Police, highlighting non-compliance with section 45 of UAPA concerning prosecution sanctions. They maintained that the prescribed time for sanction under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) (Recommendation and Sanction of Prosecution) Rules, 2008, has lapsed, meriting Dr. Ishtiyaq's release on bail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025