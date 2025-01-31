Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

The United Kingdom is set to begin the third phase of its post-Brexit border regime on Friday, marking a significant step in its efforts to manage imports from the European Union. The initiative comes four years after the UK exited the EU's single market and highlights ongoing challenges in their evolving trade relationship.

This new phase introduces mandatory safety and security declarations for businesses exporting goods from the EU into the UK, according to HM Revenue and Customs. This requirement aims to enhance risk assessments of goods to minimize disruptions for legitimate trade while preventing the entry of illegal or dangerous items.

While larger enterprises generally have the resources to comply, smaller retailers and wholesalers find the new protocols disproportionately challenging. Delays in implementing checks for produce like fruit and vegetables continue, with talks of possible participation in a pan-European customs scheme offering potential solutions.

