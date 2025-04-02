Left Menu

US Sanctions Target Yemen's Houthi Supply Chains

The United States has imposed sanctions targeting individuals and entities in Russia aiding Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis in acquiring weapons, commodities, and stolen Ukrainian grain. This action, involving Afghan businessmen Hushang and Sohrab Ghairat, aims to disrupt the Houthis' military capabilities and destabilizing activities in the region.

Updated: 02-04-2025 20:00 IST
The United States took decisive action on Wednesday by imposing sanctions on individuals and entities based in Russia. These groups are accused of aiding in the procurement of weapons and commodities, including stolen Ukrainian grain, for Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis.

According to the Treasury Department, the targeted operatives included Afghan businessman Hushang Ghairat and his brother Sohrab Ghairat. They allegedly collaborated with senior Houthi official Sa'id al-Jamal to secure millions of dollars' worth of commodities from Russia. These commodities were then shipped to Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent emphasized the importance of the sanctions, stating, "The Houthis remain reliant on Sa'id al-Jamal and his network to procure critical goods to supply the group's terrorist war machine." He added that this action highlights the U.S.'s commitment to curtailing the Houthis' destabilizing efforts in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

