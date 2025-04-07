France Calls for US-EU Trade Negotiations
France's trade minister, Laurent Saint-Martin, urged Europe to negotiate with the US to remove new trade tariffs. Ahead of an EU trade ministers meeting in Luxembourg, he emphasized cooperation over confrontation and the necessity of a firm EU response if negotiations don't succeed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Luxembourg | Updated: 07-04-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 15:47 IST
- Country:
- Luxembourg
France's trade minister, Laurent Saint-Martin, has called on European nations to initiate negotiations with the United States to remove the recently imposed trade tariffs, as reported on Monday.
Speaking ahead of a critical EU trade ministers' meeting in Luxembourg, Saint-Martin underscored the importance of fostering cooperation over engaging in a trade war.
He emphasized the need for a firm and proportional response from the EU should negotiations fail to achieve the desired outcome of reverting trade relations to their previous state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bridging Divides: US-China Cooperation on AI
India and China Commit to Revive Border Cooperation Amid Optimism
DGCA to Analyze Airfare Trends After FIA Cooperation
In diplomatic talks, India, China exchanged views on early resumption of cross-border cooperation and exchanges: MEA.
BRICS Policy Dialogue Lays Ground for Global Cooperation