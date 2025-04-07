France Calls for US-EU Trade Negotiations

France's trade minister, Laurent Saint-Martin, has called on European nations to initiate negotiations with the United States to remove the recently imposed trade tariffs, as reported on Monday.

Speaking ahead of a critical EU trade ministers' meeting in Luxembourg, Saint-Martin underscored the importance of fostering cooperation over engaging in a trade war.

He emphasized the need for a firm and proportional response from the EU should negotiations fail to achieve the desired outcome of reverting trade relations to their previous state.

(With inputs from agencies.)