France Calls for US-EU Trade Negotiations

France's trade minister, Laurent Saint-Martin, urged Europe to negotiate with the US to remove new trade tariffs. Ahead of an EU trade ministers meeting in Luxembourg, he emphasized cooperation over confrontation and the necessity of a firm EU response if negotiations don't succeed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Luxembourg | Updated: 07-04-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 15:47 IST
France Calls for US-EU Trade Negotiations
France's trade minister, Laurent Saint-Martin, has called on European nations to initiate negotiations with the United States to remove the recently imposed trade tariffs, as reported on Monday.

Speaking ahead of a critical EU trade ministers' meeting in Luxembourg, Saint-Martin underscored the importance of fostering cooperation over engaging in a trade war.

He emphasized the need for a firm and proportional response from the EU should negotiations fail to achieve the desired outcome of reverting trade relations to their previous state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

