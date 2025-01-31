Left Menu

Trump's Birthright Citizenship Battle: A Fight for Definition

President Donald Trump has reignited the debate over birthright citizenship, arguing it was intended for the children of slaves. Despite the federal court's rejection of his executive order, Trump is confident the Supreme Court will rule in his favor. A new Senate bill seeks to restrict citizenship to children of illegal immigrants and visa holders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 31-01-2025 07:19 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 07:19 IST
  • United States

President Donald Trump reignited a contentious debate over birthright citizenship, asserting it was originally meant for the descendants of slaves. Trump's executive order aimed at redefining citizenship criteria was swiftly overturned by a federal court in Seattle.

Undeterred, Trump expressed strong confidence on Thursday that the Supreme Court will ultimately rule in his favor, affirming his interpretation. He underscored that the current policy allows unqualified individuals indiscriminately into the United States, deviating from its original intent.

Meanwhile, Republican Senators Lindsey Graham, Ted Cruz, and Katie Britt introduced legislation in the US Senate to restrict citizenship for children born to illegal immigrants and non-immigrants on temporary visas, citing it as a weak link in national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

