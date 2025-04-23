Delhi's Crackdown on Illegal Immigration: Unveiling the 'Mother Conspiracy'

The Delhi Police have intensified their crackdown against illegal immigration networks in the capital, registering six First Information Reports (FIRs) and setting up Special Investigation Teams (SITs) for a thorough investigation. This move comes amidst concerns about a potential large-scale conspiracy aiding illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya immigrants, which senior officers are actively examining, officials reported on Wednesday.

Following directives from Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora dated March 6, units across the Special Cell, Crime Branch, and Law and Order are coordinating efforts to take decisive action. The objective is to dismantle the unlawful immigration network by investigating the origins and operations of these networks, which allegedly manufacture fake identity documents and provide logistical support to immigrants arriving in Delhi.

With a directive to complete inquiries by March 25, law enforcement is systematically reviewing data, analyzing intelligence, and proceeding with careful investigative steps, including potential deportations. This initiative also coincides with a national security directive from the Union Home Ministry, emphasizing stringent measures against illegal entry operations threatening India's security interests.

