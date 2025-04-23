Left Menu

Delhi's Crackdown on Illegal Immigration: Unveiling the 'Mother Conspiracy'

Delhi Police, under Commissioner Sanjay Arora, initiates a coordinated probe into illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya immigrants in the city. Special Investigation Teams (SITs) are formed to dismantle networks facilitating unlawful entry and stay, aiming for significant action by March-end.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 19:12 IST
Delhi's Crackdown on Illegal Immigration: Unveiling the 'Mother Conspiracy'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police have intensified their crackdown against illegal immigration networks in the capital, registering six First Information Reports (FIRs) and setting up Special Investigation Teams (SITs) for a thorough investigation. This move comes amidst concerns about a potential large-scale conspiracy aiding illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya immigrants, which senior officers are actively examining, officials reported on Wednesday.

Following directives from Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora dated March 6, units across the Special Cell, Crime Branch, and Law and Order are coordinating efforts to take decisive action. The objective is to dismantle the unlawful immigration network by investigating the origins and operations of these networks, which allegedly manufacture fake identity documents and provide logistical support to immigrants arriving in Delhi.

With a directive to complete inquiries by March 25, law enforcement is systematically reviewing data, analyzing intelligence, and proceeding with careful investigative steps, including potential deportations. This initiative also coincides with a national security directive from the Union Home Ministry, emphasizing stringent measures against illegal entry operations threatening India's security interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025