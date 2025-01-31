China Expresses Condolences Over Washington Air Disaster

In a solemn statement issued on Friday, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs offered heartfelt condolences regarding the recent air disaster in Washington. This gesture underscores China's empathy and concern over the tragedy.

The Ministry's official website served as the platform for this announcement, highlighting the gravity of the situation that affected numerous lives.

China joins other nations in mourning this disaster, signaling the importance of global solidarity in the wake of such tragic events.

