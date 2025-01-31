Left Menu

China Expresses Condolences Over Washington Air Disaster

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs extended deep condolences following an air disaster in Washington. The announcement was made on their official website, reflecting the country's concern over the tragic event.

Updated: 31-01-2025 09:54 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 09:41 IST
China Expresses Condolences Over Washington Air Disaster
In a solemn statement issued on Friday, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs offered heartfelt condolences regarding the recent air disaster in Washington. This gesture underscores China's empathy and concern over the tragedy.

The Ministry's official website served as the platform for this announcement, highlighting the gravity of the situation that affected numerous lives.

China joins other nations in mourning this disaster, signaling the importance of global solidarity in the wake of such tragic events.

