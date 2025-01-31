Left Menu

Court Questions Tutoring in Child Abuse Retracted Allegations

A Delhi court examines the role of potential tutoring in a seven-year-old's retracted allegations of abuse by her adoptive family. Judge Gomati Manocha calls for doctors to comment on the injuries, noting discrepancies between injuries and the child's testimony, and the influence of her adoptive family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 11:21 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 10:30 IST
Court Questions Tutoring in Child Abuse Retracted Allegations
Delhi High Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court is investigating potential tutoring in the retracted allegations by a seven-year-old girl against her adoptive family, charged with abuse.

Judge Gomati Manocha references W H Auden, emphasizing there might be more to the story, and has requested doctors' insights into the nature of injuries recorded on the child.

The court highlights significant inconsistencies between the child's claims of 'accidents' and the medical reports, raising concerns about her being influenced by her adoptive family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025