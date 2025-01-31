Court Questions Tutoring in Child Abuse Retracted Allegations

A Delhi court is investigating potential tutoring in the retracted allegations by a seven-year-old girl against her adoptive family, charged with abuse.

Judge Gomati Manocha references W H Auden, emphasizing there might be more to the story, and has requested doctors' insights into the nature of injuries recorded on the child.

The court highlights significant inconsistencies between the child's claims of 'accidents' and the medical reports, raising concerns about her being influenced by her adoptive family.

(With inputs from agencies.)