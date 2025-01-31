High Court Grants Bail in Telangana Phone Tapping Case
The Telangana High Court has granted bail to two officials accused in a phone tapping case citing prolonged detention and potential trial delays. Former Deputy Commissioner of Police P Radha Kishan Rao and suspended police official Bhujanga Rao were released under strict bail conditions, while other accused remain at large.
In the latest development of the controversial phone tapping case, the Telangana High Court has granted bail to two of the accused, citing undue detention and anticipated delays in trial proceedings. The accused, including former Deputy Commissioner of Police P Radha Kishan Rao and Bhujanga Rao, a suspended police officer, had been detained since their arrest last March.
According to court mandates, the released individuals must execute a bond of Rs 1 lakh, supported by two sureties, and surrender their passports. The court further dictated that both accused report to the concerned Station House Officer every Monday for eight weeks to aid the ongoing investigation.
The case remains complex, with allegations of illegal surveillance on political leaders and judicial officers during the prior BRS regime. Despite these bail grants, the former chief of the Special Intelligence Bureau and another accused are reportedly still absconding in the US, intensifying the ongoing investigation.
