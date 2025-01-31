Left Menu

High Court Grants Bail in Telangana Phone Tapping Case

The Telangana High Court has granted bail to two officials accused in a phone tapping case citing prolonged detention and potential trial delays. Former Deputy Commissioner of Police P Radha Kishan Rao and suspended police official Bhujanga Rao were released under strict bail conditions, while other accused remain at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 31-01-2025 11:27 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 10:47 IST
High Court Grants Bail in Telangana Phone Tapping Case
Delhi High Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In the latest development of the controversial phone tapping case, the Telangana High Court has granted bail to two of the accused, citing undue detention and anticipated delays in trial proceedings. The accused, including former Deputy Commissioner of Police P Radha Kishan Rao and Bhujanga Rao, a suspended police officer, had been detained since their arrest last March.

According to court mandates, the released individuals must execute a bond of Rs 1 lakh, supported by two sureties, and surrender their passports. The court further dictated that both accused report to the concerned Station House Officer every Monday for eight weeks to aid the ongoing investigation.

The case remains complex, with allegations of illegal surveillance on political leaders and judicial officers during the prior BRS regime. Despite these bail grants, the former chief of the Special Intelligence Bureau and another accused are reportedly still absconding in the US, intensifying the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025