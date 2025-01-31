Left Menu

Thane's Fraudulent Call Center Busted: Scam Targeting US Citizens Unveiled

Police in Maharashtra's Thane district uncovered a fraudulent call center preying on American citizens. Seven suspects, allegedly led by Shahrukh Shaikh and Imran Khan, posed as e-commerce employees to extract money via dubious claims of hacked accounts. Authorities seized digital equipment during the raid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 31-01-2025 11:20 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 11:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, authorities in Maharashtra's Thane district have dismantled a fraudulent call center targeting American citizens. According to an official statement on Friday, the operation was conducted in the Hatkesh area of Mira Road, leading to the arrest of seven individuals.

The group deceived victims by impersonating employees of a well-known e-commerce company and claimed their accounts had been compromised. Victims were coerced into paying cancellation fees or faced alleged penalties being deducted from their bank accounts.

During the raid, police seized laptops, mobile phones, and various digital tools used in the scam. The investigation revealed Shahrukh Shaikh, 30, and Imran Khan, 27, as the primary suspects behind the operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

