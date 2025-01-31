Thane's Fraudulent Call Center Busted: Scam Targeting US Citizens Unveiled

In a significant breakthrough, authorities in Maharashtra's Thane district have dismantled a fraudulent call center targeting American citizens. According to an official statement on Friday, the operation was conducted in the Hatkesh area of Mira Road, leading to the arrest of seven individuals.

The group deceived victims by impersonating employees of a well-known e-commerce company and claimed their accounts had been compromised. Victims were coerced into paying cancellation fees or faced alleged penalties being deducted from their bank accounts.

During the raid, police seized laptops, mobile phones, and various digital tools used in the scam. The investigation revealed Shahrukh Shaikh, 30, and Imran Khan, 27, as the primary suspects behind the operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)