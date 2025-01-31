New Zealand Unveils Minerals Strategy to Double Exports to $3 Billion by 2035

New Zealand’s Resources Minister Shane Jones has launched the nation’s first comprehensive Minerals Strategy and Critical Minerals List, aiming to significantly expand the country’s mineral sector and double export revenues to $3 billion by 2035. The announcement was made at OceanaGold’s Waihi Operation in Hauraki, a site emblematic of the country's mining potential.

Minister Jones emphasized the importance of long-term strategic direction in the sector, arguing that previous administrations had failed to fully harness New Zealand’s rich mineral resources. The new Minerals Strategy seeks to rectify this, outlining a roadmap to foster a productive, sustainable, and resilient minerals industry.

“I’ve spoken at length about how a lack of long-term strategic direction has hindered this country in reaping the economic and security benefits our natural resources present. I am delighted to say that that ends now,” Jones stated.

The strategy is a direct outcome of the coalition agreement between New Zealand First and National, which committed to exploring the country's mineral resources—including vanadium—and formulating a development plan. The government aims to balance economic expansion with responsible environmental stewardship while ensuring New Zealand meets its Te Tiriti o Waitangi obligations.

Key Goals and Principles of the Strategy

The Minerals Strategy is structured around three core outcomes:

Productivity – Enhancing mineral extraction, processing, and value-added capabilities.

Value – Maximizing economic return while ensuring sustainable practices.

Resilience – Strengthening the sector’s ability to withstand global market fluctuations.

Jones underscored that the government’s goal is not just about resource extraction but also about reprocessing waste material, recycling, and recovering valuable minerals, ensuring a more holistic and efficient approach to minerals development.

With updated export figures from Statistics NZ, the government has set a more ambitious target of $3 billion in exports by 2035, up from the previous $2 billion benchmark.

Expansion of the Critical Minerals List

Following a robust public consultation process, the Critical Minerals List has expanded from 35 to 37 minerals, with the inclusion of gold and metallurgical coal due to their significant contributions to the economy. Together, these minerals currently account for 80% of New Zealand’s mineral exports, generating $1.2 billion in export revenues in the year to June 2023.

“Simply put, New Zealand wouldn’t have the skills, machinery, resources, and capability to support a modern and responsible mining sector without them,” Jones said.

New Zealand seeks to position itself as a trusted global supplier of critical minerals essential for clean energy technologies, particularly as international demand and market volatility increase. The country currently produces or has the potential to produce 21 of the 37 listed minerals, including sought-after resources like antimony, rare earth elements, vanadium, and titanium.

Unlocking Regional and Economic Potential

The Minerals Strategy and Critical Minerals List are part of broader government efforts to drive regional economic growth, create jobs, enhance self-sufficiency, and support an export-led economic recovery. Jones highlighted that mineral development is not just about extraction—it is a transformative economic catalyst.

“This Government sees increasing the scale and pace of mineral resource development as a key pillar of a strong economy, as well as international trade, co-operation, and investment,” he said.

The Future of New Zealand’s Mining Sector

Looking ahead, the government plans to strengthen critical supply chains and leverage international partnerships to maximize economic benefits. The strategy also highlights the potential of clean energy technologies, emphasizing how minerals will play a crucial role in New Zealand’s transition to a low-carbon future.

Jones concluded by reaffirming the government's commitment to unlocking the full potential of New Zealand’s natural resources:

“As I have said before, our minerals sector has been a transformative agent for our country in the past, and it will play a transforming role into the future.”

The Minerals Strategy and Critical Minerals List mark the beginning of a new era for New Zealand’s mining sector, setting the stage for sustainable economic expansion and global leadership in critical minerals supply.