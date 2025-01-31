Global Rate Cuts Challenge Trump's Trade Plans

President Donald Trump faces mixed results in his push for worldwide interest rate cuts. Global central banks like the European Central Bank and the Bank of Canada have reduced rates, potentially boosting the dollar and complicating U.S. trade goals by making exports pricier.

The Federal Reserve, however, remains steady amid robust economic conditions and policy divergences, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell citing no need to rush rate changes. Trump's demand for immediate rate cuts highlights his struggle with policy differences.

The strong U.S. economy and the Fed's stance contrast with global trends, intensifying trade challenges amid ongoing tariff tensions, creating a 'policy purgatory' as inflation concerns persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)